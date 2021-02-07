Major sewerage works set for Castletownbere

WORKS are set to get underway soon to end the discharge of untreated wastewater from Castletownbere to Bantry Bay.

Irish Water has said it will soon start the Castletownbere Sewerage Scheme works which includes the construction of a wastewater treatment plant and sewerage infrastructure in the area.

Working in partnership with Cork County Council, Irish Water will invest over €13m in this project.

Irish Water regional infrastructure lead Anthony Kavanagh said that the project will involve the construction of a wastewater treatment plant at Drom South, as well as a long marine outfall pipeline that will safely discharge treated wastewater near Doctor’s Rock to the south of Castletownbere.

Construction of sewer pipelines, rising mains and pumping stations will also be required to transport wastewater to and from the new treatment plant in Castletownbere.

Once operational, Irish Water says the new plant and infrastructure will ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations and will also improve water quality in Bantry Bay and protect recreational waters for swimming, surfing, fishing, boating and sightseeing, as well as protecting the integrity of the local marine environment.

“We are looking forward to delivering this important project on behalf of the community in Castletownbere.

"All new infrastructure has been sized to accommodate future population growth and the project will enhance the local environment and provide a platform for social and economic development of the area well into the future,” said Mr Kavanagh.

Glan Agua MEIC Ltd. is working on behalf of Irish Water to deliver the essential project, with works expected to begin at the end of February. They will take 16 months to complete.

Irish Water said it and its appointed contractor, Glan Agua MEIC Ltd., will contact with the community in the coming weeks regarding the works.