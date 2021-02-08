€2.5k repairs to city bridge put on hold due to Covid restrictions

Vandalism to Mary Elmes Bridge will cost around €2,500 to repair and as the work is not deemed essential, it cannot be fixed until level five restrictions have been lifted.

Last week the city’s newest pedestrian and cycle bridge, which links MacCurtain Street and the Victorian Quarter to Merchants Quay, was vandalised.

Glass panelling was smashed, architectural steel was damaged, and broken glass and debris was left along the bridge.

Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh described the vandalism as an ‘absolute disgrace’.

“To see Cork City Council invest in the city and for someone to do this, it is unforgivable. The damage is quite extensive and will be costly. It is crazy.”

Mr Kavanagh said that the majority of Cork’s citizens were immensely proud of the bridge and of Cork’s public realm, but those who don’t can spoil amenities for everyone.

“It is sad to see some people don’t take pride in their city. It is a small minority that holds such disregard, but it only takes a few to make life miserable for everyone else.”

The Lord Mayor said a lot of people were very annoyed by the damage caused to the bridge and said he had requested patrols of the area to prevent further such incidents.

“I have asked Gardaí to increase cycle patrols on the bridge and to monitor the area.”