Covid latest: 12 deaths & 1,024 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

All 12 of these deaths occurred in February.

The median age of those who died is 76 years and the age range is 60-90 years.

There has been a total of 3,686 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday February 6, the HPSC has been notified of 1,024 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 203,568* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 380 are in Dublin, with 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,204 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. There have been 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.