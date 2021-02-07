Sun, 07 Feb, 2021 - 09:00

Man charged in connection with death of woman found in burning car in Cork 

Man charged in connection with death of woman found in burning car in Cork 

The remains of a burnt out car and another car are removed from Drumdeer Wood, at Doneraile, Co Cork where Gardai discovered a body of a women on Thursday afteernoon. 

A man in his 60s has been charged in connection with the death of 72-year-old Mary O'Keeffe, whose body was found in a burning car in Drumdeer Wood in north Cork.

"The man, aged in his 60’s, arrested in relation to this incident has been charged," a Garda spokesperson said this morning. "Updates regarding scheduled court sitting to follow." 

He is expected to appear before a court in Cork today. 

The body of Mary O'Keeffe, from Dromohane, was found in the remote wooded area near Doneraile on Thursday afternoon.

The man was arrested on Friday in relation to this incident and questioned at Fermoy Garda Station.

Assistant state pathologist Dr. Margaret Bolster attended the scene on Friday, before a post mortem was carried out at Cork University Hospital.

Two cars - one of which was burned - were removed from the area.

Neighbours and friends of Ms O'Keeffe were in shock following the tragic incident.

The 72-year-old was a mum to three boys, two of whom are twins. She was described by neighbours as a devoted grandmother. Others remembered her for her fun-loving nature.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Feb 6, 2021 First Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs arrive in Ireland
CC COVID-19 BRIEIFNG CMO: Don't 'wait and see' if you have Covid-19 symptoms 
'A thorough gentleman': Tributes paid to popular Cork firefighter  'A thorough gentleman': Tributes paid to popular Cork firefighter 
north corkcork gardacork court
62-year-old man appears in court in connection with murder of pensioner found in burnt-out car in North Cork

62-year-old man appears in court in connection with murder of pensioner found in burnt-out car in North Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

My home Ad