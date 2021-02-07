Psychological reports to be prepared on men in court in relation to burglary at home of 83-year-old woman

Sentencing of two men who carried out a burglary of the home of an 83-year-old woman was adjourned until February 15 to allow time for psychological reports to be prepared on both culprits.

It is alleged the 83-year-old woke to two intruders in her bedroom telling her they were gardaí checking out burglaries.

More than €2,700 in cash was stolen from this woman at her Cork city home in the course of this crime.

The case against 44-year-old Anthony Horgan, of no fixed address, was put back until February 15 when he appeared for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

There was a similar adjournment in respect of Horgan’s co-accused, 27-year-old Christopher Jones, also of no fixed address.

When the two men were first brought to court, Detective Garda Padraig Harrington said the state would allege that both men broke into a five occupied houses in the Tower Street/High Street area Cork city in the early hours of April 17.

He said the state would allege that in one case they woke up an 83-year-old woman sleeping in her downstairs bedroom and told her that they were gardaí and that they were checking out reports of burglaries in the area.

He said the state would allege that the accused asked the woman where she kept her money to check if it was okay and when the woman told them where she kept the cash, they stole €2,700 and £80 stg.