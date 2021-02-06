Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 13:09

Man being questioned in relation to death of woman found in burning car in Cork 

Man being questioned in relation to death of woman found in burning car in Cork 

The burnt out car being removed from Drumdeer Wood, at Doneraile where Gardai discovered a body of a women in a car that was on fire. Picture Dan Linehan

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 60s over the death of a 72-year-old woman whose body was found in a burning car in Drumdeer Wood in north Cork.

The body of Mary O'Keeffe, from Dromohane, was found in the remote wooded area near Doneraile on Thursday afternoon.

The man was arrested on Friday in relation to this incident on suspicion of unlawful killing and is being detained at Fermoy Garda Station.

Assistant state pathologist Dr. Margaret Bolster attended the scene on Friday, before a post mortem was carried out at Cork University Hospital.

Two cars - one of which was burned - were removed from the area.

Neighbours and friends of Ms O'Keeffe were in shock following the tragic incident.

The 72-year-old was a mum to three boys, two of whom are twins. She was described by neighbours as a devoted grandmother.

Other residents known to Mary remembered her for her fun-loving nature.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

More in this section

Covid testing for HGV drivers at Cork Airport Covid testing for HGV drivers at Cork Airport
CC COVID-19 BRIEIFNG 119 new Covid cases in Cork as CMO urges public to practise preventative measures
Leaving Certificate results Leaving cert 2021: Discussions to begin on two 'processes' for exams 
Heavy price tag for vandalism to city centre bridge

Heavy price tag for vandalism to city centre bridge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

My home Ad