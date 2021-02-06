Work to start on water mains replacement in Cork city 

WORKS to replace ageing water mains in part of the city are to begin on Monday.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, will be carrying out works to replace 740m of water mains on Leitrim St, Pine St (North), Coburg St, Devonshire St (West), as well as along the N20 (south of Devonshire St) to Camden Quay.

Once complete, Irish Water says the new mains will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in this area.

“Safeguarding Cork’s water supply for the future is a top priority for Irish Water,” said its project manager Steven Blennerhassett.

“Every day about 120m litres of water is treated and distributed through Cork’s water supply network. However, approximately 44% of this clean water is lost through leaks. It is a key priority for Irish Water to reduce this leakage by fixing and replacing ageing and leaking pipes.”

Irish Water says it is collaborating closely with Cork City Council to ensure that these critical upgrades are delivered prior to the next phase of urban renewal works under the Cork City Centre Movement Strategy. “I would like to thank businesses and residents for their patience and support as we carry out this essential work. It is important that we deliver these infrastructural improvements prior to the commencement of the MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme and associated public realm improvement works,” said Mr Blennerhassett.

“We recognise that works of this nature can be inconvenient and we will continue to make every effort to minimise disruption through active, open engagement with local communities and through collaboration between our project team, our contracting partners, Cork City Council and An Garda Síochána,” he said.

COFTEC Ltd will deliver the works on behalf of Irish Water, in partnership with Cork City Council, and it is expected that the works will be completed in approximately 14 weeks.

There will be temporary road closures during works at Leitrim St (north), Pine St, and Devonshire St (eastbound traffic only).