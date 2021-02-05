Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 20:11

Heavy price tag for vandalism to city centre bridge

Heavy price tag for vandalism to city centre bridge

Last week the city’s newest pedestrian and cycle bridge, which links MacCurtain Street and the Victorian Quarter to Merchants Quay, was vandalised.

Roisin Burke

Vandalism to Mary Elmes Bridge will cost around €2,500 to repair and as the work is not deemed essential, it cannot be fixed until level five restrictions have been lifted.

Mary Elmes Bridge was closed to pedestrians today to facilitate the cleanup and repair of the glass panes that run down the centre of the seating area of the bridge which had been badly damaged.
Glass panelling was smashed, architectural steel was damaged and broken glass and debris was left along the bridge.

Speaking about the act of vandalism, Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh said it was an “absolute disgrace.” 

“To see Cork City Council invest in the city and for someone to do this, it is unforgivable. The damage is quite extensive and will be costly. It is crazy.” 

Mr Kavanagh said that the majority of Cork’s citizens were immensely proud of the bridge and of Cork’s public realm, but unfortunately it takes a small minority to ruin things for everyone.

“It is sad to see some people don’t take pride in their city. It is a small minority that holds such disregard, but it only takes a few to make life miserable for everyone else.” 

The Lord Mayor said a lot of people were very annoyed by the damage caused to the bridge and said he had requested additional Garda patrols of the area to prevent further such incidents.

“I have asked Gardaí to increase cycle patrols on the bridge and to monitor the area,” Mr Kavanagh said.

Lord Mayor of Cork condemns damage to city centre bridge

119 new Covid cases in Cork as CMO urges public to practise preventative measures

