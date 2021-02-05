Adam King thanks staff at CUH ahead of launch of Valentine’s Day charity cards

Cork’s Adam King made a special appearance on The Ryan Tubridy Show ahead of the launch of his very own ‘virtual hug’ Valentine’s Day cards.

The six-year-old aspiring CapCom has recently announced the launch of Valentine’s Day cards which are inspired by his famous hand-made ‘virtual hug’.

Adam’s ‘virtual hug’ first appeared on The Late Late Toy Show last year and over Christmas, the special hug was also turned into an An Post postmark which was applied to millions of Christmas post.

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One, Adam’s Dad, David King said that their experience since Adam appeared on The Late Late Toy Show has been “amazing”.

“It’s been amazing. The word I keep coming back to is humbling, it’s very, very humbling but I suppose, now that we have had a few months from it, [The Late Late Toy Show] it’s been great to take stock of the impact that Adam, and I suppose just the character that he is and his virtual hugs, have had on people,” he said.

“I think what’s brilliant is it’s not lost on him.”

All proceeds from the Valentine’s Day cards, which are decorated with Adam’s homemade 'virtual hug', will go to CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

The wait is over..we are DELIGHTED to announce the launch of #adamsvirtualhug card! Available @DonnybrookFair & @SuperValuIRL @CentraIRL stores nationwide! Proceeds will support two charities v close to Adam's 💟,@CUHCharity & @Temple_Street.



Buy in store now & share the love! pic.twitter.com/WqjdZjvrsq — Adventures With a Difference (@AdventuresWAD) February 3, 2021

Having spent a lot of time at Temple Street and CUH, David King praised the staff at both hospitals and said that they have helped make hospitals fun for Adam, describing the staff as “family”.

He gave a special thanks to the staff and the support they provided which he said has "continued from the moment he was born".

“The two hospitals have just been amazing to our family, they have been amazing to Adam and we’re just so proud and Adam is so delighted as well to be able to support them,” he said.

Adam’s 'virtual hug' cards will be available from SuperValu and selected Centra stores from today.