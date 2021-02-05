HSE 'actively considering' vaccination centre locations in Cork

THE HSE is currently “actively considering” a number of locations for Covid-vaccination centres in Cork and says it will stand up vaccinations centres when the availability of vaccines is increased.

The vaccination centres will be established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and will be spread across the Cork and Kerry region “with the aim of ensuring ease of access for as much of the public as possible, while also bearing in mind that each vaccination centre will need to meet many clinical and logistical requirements.”

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Health said that the standing up of these centres will be dependent on vaccine supply and workforce availability.

“Our priority will be to ensure that the vaccination roll-out continues to be safe and efficient.

"The provision of these vaccination centres is a considerable undertaking, and we would like to thank all of our staff who are working so hard to make these vital centres a reality in a short space of time,” the spokesperson said.

As the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out continues, the HSE’s Chief Paul Reid said on Thursday that they are looking at the possibility of Covid-19 vaccines being administered to older people at larger multi-GP clinics and at hubs in local areas.

The vaccine programme is due to be rolled out to those aged over 70 later this month.

On Wednesday, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) that mRNA vaccines (Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna approved in Ireland) should be used for the over 70s “where practicable and timely.” The NIAC has said that in line with the approvals granted by the European Medicines Agency all currently authorised Covid-19 vaccines can be used in adults of all ages, including those aged 70 years and older.

Mr Reid said that discussions are underway with doctors about how the vaccine will now be administered to older people in the weeks ahead.

Mr Reid said “each of these locations [where the vaccine would be administered] would require specific refrigeration, vaccination areas, an observation area and registration and administration areas,” which he said would be “very different from being administered in a single GP practice,” he said.

Such sites could include multi GP sites as well as locations where GPs may be able to come together in a type of hub, Mr Reid said.