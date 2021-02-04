Covid-19 latest: 1,318 new cases and 75 additional deaths 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 75 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

46 of these deaths occurred in February, 27 occurred in January, 2 were earlier.

There has been a total of 3,586 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 3 February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 200,744 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 622 are men and 688 are women while 58 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 40 years old.

122 are in Cork, 428 in Dublin, 93 in Galway, 78 in Kildare, 77 in Limerick and the remaining 520 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2 pm today, 1,284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 188 are in ICU. 74 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said over the next few weeks, we will see more of our vulnerable loved ones receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We know that the over 70s have suffered the greatest burden of mortality and serious illness from COVID-19. Ireland is now in a good position; we can now offer highly effective and safe vaccines to this cohort," he said.

“The superior efficacy demonstrated by the mRNA vaccines authorised for use in Ireland, Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna mean that the mRNA vaccines are the right vaccine to provide the highest level of protection available to those over 70.”

“Over the coming weeks, we will see many more of our vulnerable loved ones receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. This is good news and gives all of us great hope.

"Until we have all been vaccinated, we must act as though none of us have been vaccinated," he added.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that Ireland has now "reached another significant and unwelcome milestone as we report more than 200,000 confirmed cases".

"We must all redouble our efforts and drive down the incidence of disease in our community," he said.

“We are noticing a clear pattern in people with symptoms delaying contacting their GP to arrange a test. It is vital that as soon as you notice that you have symptoms of COVID-19 that you isolate and contact your GP immediately.

"By acting quickly, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable loved ones.”