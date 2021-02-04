Covid-19 latest: CMO says 'over 70s have suffered greatest burden of mortality and serious illness'

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 75 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and

1,318 confirmed cases but the Chief Medical Officer said Ireland is now in a 'good position' to protect vulnerable members of the population.

Of the cases notified today, 122 were in Cork. This is the second-highest county figure, with Dublin accounting for 428 cases.

The median age of those who died is 84 years.

Speaking at today's briefing, CMO Dr Tony Holohan said the over 70s have been worst affected by the pandemic.

“We know that the over 70s have suffered the greatest burden of mortality and serious illness from COVID-19," he said. "Ireland is now in a good position; we can now offer highly effective and safe vaccines to this cohort.

“The superior efficacy demonstrated by the mRNA vaccines authorised for use in Ireland, Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna mean that the mRNA vaccines are the right vaccine to provide the highest level of protection available to those over 70.

“Over the coming weeks, we will see many more of our vulnerable loved ones receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. This is good news and gives all of us great hope. However, even if you have received your COVID-19 vaccine, you must continue to wash your hands, wear a face covering, maintain a social distance and keep your close contacts to a minimum. Until we have all been vaccinated, we must act as though none of us have been vaccinated.”

Today's cases brought the number of confirmed cases in Ireland over 200,000.

“Today we have reached another significant and unwelcome milestone," Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Medical Officer, Department of Health, said. "We must all redouble our efforts and drive down the incidence of disease in our community.

“We are noticing a clear pattern in people with symptoms delaying contacting their GP to arrange a test. It is vital that as soon as you notice that you have symptoms of COVID-19 that you isolate and contact your GP immediately. By acting quickly, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable loved ones.”

As of 2pm today, 1,284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 188 are in ICU. There have been 74 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.