Gardaí investigating the death of woman found in burning car in north Cork

A garda investigation has been launched after the body of a woman in her sixties was found in a burning car in Cork whilst a man of a similar age was rescued shortly afterwards from a nearby river.

The incident unfolded shortly after 3.30pm today in Doneraile, Co Cork. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man is in a serious but stable condition at CUH.

The alarm was raised when Gardaí received reports of a car being on fire in Doneraile. Gardai rushed to the scene along with a unit of Cork Fire Brigade. They quickly realised that a woman was in the burning car.

Gardaí began a search of the fields by the burning car. They discovered a man in his sixties in a nearby river.

He was taken from the water and given immediate medical assistance for hypothermia. He was rushed by ambulance to CUH where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí have requested the services of the Office of the State Pathologist.

The nature of their investigation will be determined by the results of a post mortem examination on the woman. The post-mortem is due to take place at CUH tomorrow. (Friday) Gardaí will speak with the man about the circumstances of the incident when doctors deem him medically fit to be interviewed.