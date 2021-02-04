Cork and Shannon Airport to receive €32.1m in 2021

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD, has announced the publication of a new Regional Airports Programme for 2021 to 2025 in addition to the provision of €32.1m for Cork and Shannon Airport this year.

This year, Donegal, Kerry and Knock airports will be eligible to apply for funding under Regional Airports Programme which has a budget of €21.3 million for 2021.

The programme provides a framework for supporting airports that deliver international connectivity to their regions and focuses on Irish airports that handle less than 1 million passengers a year.

Announcing the publication of the Programme, Minister Naughton said that the aviation industry and airports have been impacted by Covid-19.

“Government has recognised this and is committed to supporting airports while passenger numbers remain low and activity is suppressed. This new programme, which will greatly assist in maintaining connectivity in our regional airports, has a budget of €21.3 million in 2021,” she said.

In addition to this, the Minister has also said that €32.1m will be provided to Cork and Shannon airports in 2021.

“In addition to this Programme, in light of the impacts of Covid-19 and taking into account the recommendations of the Taskforce for Aviation Recovery, €32.1m is also being provided to Cork and Shannon airports in 2021,” she said.

“These airports will receive capital and operational supports under grant schemes that mirror the provisions of the Regional Airports Programme.”

The Department of Transport has also said that it is engaging with the European Commission in order to advance further schemes in line with the supports for aviation that were announced by the Government in November.

A budget of €26m has been allocated to these new schemes which will help Cork Airport, in addition to Dublin, Shannon, Knock, Kerry and Donegal, to address some of the liquidity issues and damage caused to date from Covid-19.

For the first time, the Regional Airports Programme will take account of climate objectives with funding available to encourage airports to reduce emissions to build resilience against the impacts of climate change.