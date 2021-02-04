Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 13:20

Plans afoot for 'build to rent' apartments in city suburb

The site is located on East Douglas Street in Douglas and would first require the demolition of existing buildings. 

Amy Nolan

PRELIMINARY plans for a major housing development in one of Cork city's largest and most popular suburbs have been lodged with the planning board for consideration under its fast-track scheme.

Sirio Homes are seeking to have their application treated as a strategic housing development (SHD) which would allow it to apply directly to An Bord Pleanála for permission for their plans to construct 131 "build-to-rent (BTR) apartments and associated site works".

BTR is the practice of delivering purpose-built residential rental accommodation that is designed with the sole purpose of being used as long-term rental accommodation and professionally owned and managed by an institutional landlord.

Accommodation within build-to-rent projects usually includes a range of amenities that all residents can freely use or share.

The case is currently in "consultation" phase, with the planning board due to make a decision on whether the application can proceed to full application stage by March 29.

Hometown Heroes: Helping others is its own reward for Kate

