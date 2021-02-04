Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 11:56

Cork invited to have a 'sconce' at new billboard project

Young artist Mira Moger pictured with her artwork which is part of 'SCONCE', a Cork Creates and Notes to Cork Collaboration. Picture: Clare Keogh 

Amy Nolan

Cork Creates, a Youth Work Ireland Cork initiative supported by CETB Youth services, has teamed up with creative design agency, ‘Notes to Cork’ to give a visible, creative and alternative voice to the young people of Cork city.

'SCONCE', the new collaborative project, will see over 60 artworks installed on various sites around the city from tomorrow.

The pieces were created by young people when restrictions were eased between the lockdowns.

Small groups were able to meet up and with the support of art tutors, youth workers and staff from YWI Cork and Foróige youth project to create this little piece of magic for the people of Cork to enjoy. 

Commenting, art tutor Davy Dummigan said all of the images were created using the Cork colours, red and white.

"The young people of Cork will always rise to a challenge and I always like to give them one. 

"This one was to create an image using a very limited colour pallet, red on white. 

"Design was a key factor in the process and the results, well go see for yourself!"

Cork homeowner (82) 'blown away' after being gifted replica of his colourful city house

