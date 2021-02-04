Book of evidence served on man accused of robbing and injuring wheelchair-bound amputee

A book of evidence was served on a man facing charges in relation to the investigation of a wheelchair-bound man being dragged to the ground, robbed and left injured outside Mercy University Hospital in the middle of the afternoon.

Sergeant Pat Lyons confirmed that Connie Foley had been served with the book of evidence. Judge Olann Kelleher then sent the case back to the present sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Lorna Healy previously charged Connie Foley of Gould’s Hill, Mallow, County Cork, with carrying out the robbery from the man in the wheelchair on Monday afternoon, September 14, 2020. It is understood that the injured party is a 50-year-old amputee.

Det. Garda Healy said members of the public passing Gravel Lane, near the Mercy University Hospital shortly before 4 pm that day, assisted the victim who was dragged from his wheelchair. Det. Garda Healy said the injured party was bruised all over his body as a result of the incident.

The defendant said during a previous court hearing in the case, “I was at home all day on that date. If you go back and look at cameras.” It was reported that the robbery happened after the wheelchair user had attended the Mercy University Hospital for a medical appointment on Monday afternoon and was resting in his wheelchair at nearby Gravel Lane.

A passing taxi driver heard the wheelchair user’s cries for help and he and several members of the public helped him back into his wheelchair before alerting gardaí.