Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 08:57

Man to appear in court in relation to West Cork burglary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in West Cork on January 11, 2021.

Gardaí in Bandon received a report that a vacant house in Enniskeane had been broken into overnight and that tools had been stolen.

Detectives began gathering CCTV from the area whilst uniform Gardaí carried out house-to-house enquiries.

On February 3 Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in relation to the investigation. He was detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Bandon District Court on February 12 at 10.30am.

