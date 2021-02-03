Cork man accused of falsely imprisoning woman released on High Court bail

The 29-year-old man accused of falsely imprisoning a woman at her home and threatening to kill her has been released on High Court bail, it has emerged.

The case was listed for a video link appearance by the accused man from prison today but Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that the man had been released on High Court bail.

The case against Jamie McKenzie was in the trials list at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. However, it was not possible to arrange jury trials because of the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions. For that reason Judge Ó Donnabháin adjourned the case until April 13 to see if it would be possible to set a trial date at that stage.

Detective Garda Margaret Ryan charged Jamie McKenzie of Dun Eoin, Carrigaline, County Cork, with false imprisonment, threat to kill and aggravated burglary while armed with a kitchen knife.

It was previously alleged that the incident that gave rise to the charges occurred over a two-hour period at a family home on March 28, 2020 at Cedarwood Grove, Carrigaline.

The first of the three charges accuses McKenzie of false imprisonment of a woman at a house at Cedarwood Grove on contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. The second count under the same act states that without lawful excuse he made to her a threat intending her to believe it would be carried out, to kill or cause her serious harm. Finally, he is accused of committing a burglary and at the time having with him a weapon of offence, namely a kitchen knife.