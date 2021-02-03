More than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as CMO calls for continued 'collective hard work'

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1,013 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland, 65 of which are in Cork, as of midnight last night.

Ninety-four additional Covid-19 related deaths have also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

Of these deaths, 47 occurred in February, 44 occurred in January, two occurred in December and one occurred in November.

Commenting, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health urged people to stay the course of the pandemic and to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines and regulations.

"At the outset of this pandemic, as a global community, we knew much less about Covid-19 than we do now.

"We did not know then that today we would have a portfolio of approved vaccines to mitigate the worst effects of Covid-19, adding to our toolkit of public health measures such as social distancing, reducing contacts, mask-wearing, cough/sneeze hygiene and washing our hands.

"Now more than ever, as we are continuing to see the tragic effects of the recent surge of Covid-19 infection in the form of mortality, hospitalisation and ICU admission, we should remember the public health advice that has carried us so far in this pandemic, and helped us to suppress Covid-19 together successfully in the past," he said.

"It is the collective hard work and ongoing sacrifice of people across Ireland in following these public health measures that will keep us all safe at this time, as we look ahead to the increased rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon.

"Keep it up, and encourage others to do the same.

"In short: the present is the time to protect yourself and stay safe, in order to receive your vaccine in the future," Dr Holohan continued.

Of the confirmed new cases there are 337 in Dublin, 96 in Galway, 65 in Cork, 60 in Kildare, 48 in Louth and the remaining 407 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,334 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 203 are in ICU.

There have been 66 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

So far, there have been 199,430 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with a total of 3,512 Covid-19 related deaths in the country.