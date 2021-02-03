Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 13:22

Housemates offer free dog walking service for City centre residents 

Friends Caroline and Rachel have volunteered to help out anyone who is elderly, isolating or reluctant to leave their homes at the moment by offering a free dog walking service in their area.

Maeve Lee

Two housemates in Cork have offered their services to dog owners in the city centre by volunteering to walk their pets for free.

Caroline Senton and Rachel Sheehan, originally from Carrigtwohill, are offering a free dog walking service for anyone who is living within their 5km radius who may be vulnerable or relucent to go outside at the moment.

The housemates are admittedly “obsessed with dogs” and missing their own pets at home and came up with the idea on one of their many evening walks.

“Obviously at the moment as well with the weather, it’s not like the dogs can be out in the garden as much and things like that so we thought it would be great to help the community and also get to bring the dogs for a walk as well and get them out for a bit of fresh air,” said Caroline Senton.

Since putting the word out on social media, the 25-year-olds have been “inundated” with positive responses and messages from fellow dog-lovers also hoping to volunteer their services.

Caroline Senton described the response so far as “unreal”.

“Everyone has been so kind and really, really encouraging,” she said.

As restrictions remain in place, for now, the pair can only offer the free service to those living within their 5km in Cork City centre. However, they are encouraging people in other areas across Cork to lend a helping hand to their neighbours by walking their dogs.

So far, they have received requests from elderly neighbours and frontline workers who are unable to walk their dogs at the moment.

The pair will be available to walk dogs five nights a week for anyone in need of the free service.

“We would be bringing our own leads and everything like that just to minimize contact and we would be hoping to do it maybe five nights a week and it would be any time after 6 pm,” added Caroline.

Anyone interested in the service can email corkdogwalks@gmail.com.

