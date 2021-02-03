'Unusual item' causes blockage in Cobh's wastewater network

Irish Water and Cork County Council crews have dealt with a blockage caused by an unusual object in the wastewater network in Cobh.

Cork County Council was notified of the blockage in the network at Marine Gates, Carrignafoy, on Friday last.

The crew was unable to clear the tangled blockage but eventually cleared it on Saturday morning, finding and removing a Spider-Man scooter.

The child’s scooter was causing the obstruction from a deep manhole downstream.

Speaking about the incident, Irish Water Wastewater Regional Lead, Pat Britton said that such incidents are “a huge inconvenience”.

“These types of items can cause significant damage to the network and treatment plants. Between the City and County Council areas last year, we spent over €984,000 in 2020 on jetting and clearing blockages to keep the network flowing.

“This was largely due to the fact that people discard items negligently.

Blockages like this can also cause raw sewage to overflow onto footpaths, roads and waterways.

“A scooter may be an unusual item to find in a sewer but every month we clear dozens of blockages caused by more common household items like wet wipes, cotton wool buds and even nappies which can do just as much damage.

“We would appeal to the public to consider how they dispose of their waste and to think before they flush,” he said.