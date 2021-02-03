Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 11:41

Gardening equipment stolen from two Cork clubs

Gardaí are warning sports clubs to take crime prevention steps

TWO Cork sports clubs have been targeted by thieves in recent days.

The Garryduff sports centre and Harlequins hockey club in Farmer’s Cross were both hit during the weekend.

At Garryduff, a shed was broken into and gardening equipment was stolen.

Gardening equipment was also stolen from a storage container at Harlequins – including saws, a strimmers and a leaf blower.

Crime prevention officer for Cork city, Sergeant Brian McSweeney, is urging businesses and sports clubs to take crime prevention measures.

He said: “If your business and sports club are currently not active, crime prevention must be a consideration. We have had 2 recent burglaries at sports clubs in Cork. If you have sheds and containers, ensure they are securely locked with a high quality lock. Consider installing a CCTV system. Ensure that the area is well lit.” He added: “We recommend marking all of your tools and equipment with some sort of reference number, your eircode for example. This can deter criminals and makes it easier to have stolen good returned.”

