Man caught with knife claimed it was for making dolls houses

A MAN prosecuted for carrying a small flick-knife said yesterday the only reason he had the knife was for making dolls houses.

Ted Purcell, 54, said he started making birdcages, rabbit hutches and dog boxes for a pet shop but then turned his hand to dolls’ houses.

The Cork District Court case arose from an incident on October 24, 2020, at Mardyke Walk in Cork when Garda Razvan Ghetau got a smell of cannabis. The garda was cycling past Mr Purcell when he got this smell and turned around to carry out a drugs’ search. He said Mr Purcell had been smoking when he passed but when he got back to him he had nothing.

Garda Ghetau carried out a search. No drug was found but he found the flick-knife in his jacket pocket. Mr Purcell, formerly of Boyce’s Street who now lives at a guesthouse on Western Road told the garda at the time that he had the knife for making dolls’ houses.

Garda Ghetau said at Cork District Court that Mr Purcell could bring this to the attention of the judge to decide on the matter.

As for why he had the knife in his jacket pocket when he was on the street, the defendant said he was living in a hostel at that time as his landlord had decided to sell his home and he ended up homeless for a period with nowhere to leave his stuff.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said Ted Purcell now realised he could not be going around with a knife in his pocket.

Judge Olann Kelleher dismissed the charge.