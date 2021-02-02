Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 19:55

Record number of Covid-related deaths recorded in a single day

Pictured are Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group and Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, at the media briefing this evening at the Department of Health. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

A further 101 deaths due to Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland, the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

An additional 879 new cases of the virus were also confirmed on Tuesday. 79 cases were in Cork.

The Department of Health said 83 of the deaths occurred in January and 18 occurred in February.

The median age of those who died is 85 years, and the age range was 19-103 years.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "This is the highest number of deaths we have reported on any single day of the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

"The high mortality we are experiencing as a country at the moment is related to the surge of infection we saw several weeks ago, and the hospitalisations and admissions to ICU that followed as a direct result.

"Although we have seen great improvement in the level of infection being reported, we have a long way to go and incidence needs to decline much further."

He added that the best way to honour those who have died from Covid-19 is to follow the public health advice and stay at home.

As of 2pm on Tuesday, 1,388 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Ireland including 207 are in ICU.

There were 45 additional hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

