Limerick woman caught shoplifting in Cork has suspension on sentence revoked

A Limerick woman who got a ten-month suspended jail term for shoplifting in Cork before Christmas 2019 will now have to serve that sentence because of committing further crimes in Limerick.

The case was sent back from Limerick District Court to Cork District Court for re-entry in light of the Limerick offence.

Judge Olann Kelleher was reminded that the sentence he imposed on Ethel Griffin was suspended on condition that she would not commit any further offences for a period of two years.

However, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that within a short time of getting the suspended jail term for shoplifting in Cork she was convicted of carrying out similar crimes in Limerick.

Judge Kelleher remarked that a suspended sentence had to have some meaning and said the suspension on the ten months would have to be revoked.

When the matter first came before Cork District Court, Garda Lorraine O’Donovan testified that Griffin, 48, of 21 Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick and stole €79 worth of clothing from SuperDry and handled €329 worth of stolen clothing from Monsoon on Patrick Street.

When first arrested charged and cautioned, Ethel Griffin, replied to the theft charge, “Sorry, just up for Christmas.”

To the charge of handling stolen property, she replied, “Why am I getting charged with this? There is no record of us taking it. I am sorry.”

Garda O’Donovan said at that first hearing in respect of the case that there was excellent CCTV and that the accused was “caught red-handed.”