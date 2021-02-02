Petition launched for dog park in Cork City 

An online petition has been set up in a bid to get a dedicated dog park for Cork City.

Dog owner, Mairead Casey along with fellow dog owners in the Cork City area have set up an online petition to highlight the need for an area for dogs.

Since the lockdown period, the need for a park has become even more obvious, according to Ms Casey.

“Especially during the pandemic, we have realised that we don’t really have anywhere to take the dogs where we can just let them run,” she said.

“What we’re hoping for is areas that have a fence and a gate where we can go in, leave the dogs off to run around and play with each other.”

The petition aims to highlight the need for dog parks in the city and it is hoped that more than one will be created.

“Ideally, we would hope to have it in a few parks throughout the city,” said Ms Casey.

“We would just like to see it in a few parks across the city where people are already leaving their dogs off or people tend to end up with their dogs anyway and just have areas that are dog-friendly.”

Ms Casey described the response to the petition as "overwhelming".

The petition has gathered over 900 signatures since it was posted last week.