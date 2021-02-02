Lord Mayor of Cork condemns damage to city centre bridge

The Lord Mayor of Cork has condemned the vandalism of Mary Elmes Bridge in the city centre.

Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh was made aware of the vandalism last week and the bridge has since been sealed off to the public.

Cork City Council are due to repair the damage that has been done after glass panelling was smashed, architectural steel was damaged and broken glass and debris was left along the bridge.

Cllr Kavanagh said that there have also been complaints about anti-social behaviour on the bridge.

“There’s a lot of graffiti as well that has been put on some of the steel work and painted areas of the bridge and it’s fairly horrific stuff.

I’m very disappointed because we’re very proud of our city centre and then you see this type of vandalism and there’s absolutely no need for it at all, you see bus shelters being smashed up and meaningless graffiti being plastered around our streetscape and it looks terrible.

“That’s in contrast with the fantastic murals that we have around the city, we have a lot of new murals going up around the city and that’s a positive,” he said.

He said that it is “an awful pity that a very small minority went to great lengths to damage this beautiful bridge” which opened in September 2019.

The Lord Mayor of Cork has condemned the vandalism of Mary Elmes Bridge in the city centre. Photo: Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh.

The bridge, which was delivered by the Strategic Infrastructure Directorate and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and European Union Designated Urban Centre Funding for the Southern Regional Assembly, was constructed to promote cycling and walking amongst people travelling between the city centre and MacCurtain Street.

“It’s brilliantly located because it links MacCurtain Street to Merchants Quay and with the new hotel going into the Metropole and money being spent on the MacCurtain Street development plan, this is a fantastic pedestrian link from the Victorian Quarter to the city centre,” the Lord Mayor said.

He said it was “very disappointing for the vast majority of people of Cork to be let down like this” but that work is being done to repair the damage caused.

“There was a lot of broken glass and debris on the bridge too so in the interest of public safety it was closed and officials in City Hall have put plans in place to repair the damage that has been done,” he said.