Students receive Leaving Certificate exam results

2,155 Leaving Certificate students received their results on Tuesday, February 2 from their written examinations held in November and December last year.

The 2020 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied written examinations were held in the latter months of the year, following their postponement from the traditional dates in June as a result of COVID-19. The examinations were made available to all students who wished to sit them after over 60,000 students received Calculated Grades last September.

47 adult learners and early school leavers who sat Junior Cycle examinations also received their results.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley congratulated the students. 

“I want to congratulate all who undertook the examinations. 2020 was an exceptionally difficult year. 

"While some of you may have been disappointed with your Calculated Grades results, you undertook the challenge of studying for the postponed exams and have worked hard for your results.” 

The Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan also offered her congratulations. 

“You have come through very difficult times. Whatever your results, there will be opportunities for you,” she added.

