Watch: Cork singer to feature in latest episode of TG4 series 

Cork Singer Claudia Rose Long will feature in the latest episode of a TG4 series that will explore the greatest poem ever written in the Irish oral tradition.

The singer will feature in the exploration of the tragic love story behind the Irish lament, Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire as part of the TG4 series, Scéalta Grá na hÉireann.

The episode will see Claudia give a powerful performance as Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill who composed the Caoineadh over 200 years ago expressing her love and passion for Cork hero and legend, Art Ó Laoghaire.

In the episode, the Cork singer performs a modern re-imagining of the ‘Caoineadh’ while musicologist and sean-nós expert Nóirín Ní Riain gives a fascinating insight into the history of the Irish oral tradition.

Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire is a lament composed by Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonail, the aunt of the Liberator, Daniel O’Connell.

It outlines her life and the murder of Art Ó Laoghaire who she married in December 1767.

Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, born in 1743, was an Irish noblewoman and poet and grew up immersed in the Irish oral tradition of keening, with a mother who was a well-known poet and keener.

At the age of 23, she fell in love with Art Ó Laoghaire, a Captain in the Hungarian Hussars who was an outspoke and brash young man.

The pair eloped and married in 1767, going against the wishes of Eibhlín’s family and they returned to live with Art’s father at Rathleigh House outside Macroom.

Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire is recognised as one of the greatest pieces of Irish oral tradition. It is a rich part of our culture and is largely responsible for the continuation of the legend of Art O'Laoghaire.

"The words, ideas and the heart of the poem are so strong," said Rev. Nóirín Ní Riain.

"This poem will be with us forever. Long after we are laid to rest, this poem will still be with us celebrating this great love."

The latest episode of Scéalta Grá na hÉireann will be available to view TG4 at 8:30 pm on Wednesday 3 February.