Emergency services are responding to a house fire east of the city this evening.

Multiple fire crews in the area responded to a reported chimney fire at 7.37pm.

The fire unfolded into what was described as a “house fire that was well alight” when emergency services arrived at the scene between Ballincurrig and Fermoy.

Four units from Midleton first responded with two more units from Fermoy in attendance shortly after 8.30pm.

The situation is said to be "still unfolding”.