Hotels and sports halls in Cork could be used as vaccination centres

THE HSE is currently investigating the use of third party facilities such as hotels and sports halls as potential locations for future mass vaccination centres.

Ireland is currently in the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and by Sunday, almost 200,000 vaccines had been administered to frontline healthcare workers and people aged 65 years and older living in long term care facilities across the country.

The next three groups of people who are due to be offered the vaccine, according to the vaccine rollout plan, are people aged 70 and older (group 3), other healthcare workers not in direct patient contact (group 4), and people aged 65-69, prioritising people with medical conditions which put them at high risk of severe disease (group 5).

While full details of the next phase of the roll-out are not yet available, the HSE says that these groups may be offered their vaccines at mass vaccination clinics, GP surgeries and community pharmacies.

As the HSE prepares to expand the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, it is now looking at potential sites for such mass vaccination clinics.

A HSE spokesperson confirmed to The Echo that a number of third party facilities which could be used for mass vaccination centres are being investigated including hotels, convention centres, sports hall, third level colleges, and racecourses among other options.

“Vaccination Centres will be used when the availability of vaccines is increased. The standing up of these centres will be dependent on vaccine supply and workforce availability,” the spokesperson said.

It is not known if and how many of these locations being considered are in Cork, however, a formal announcement is expected shortly.

“A number of locations are currently under consideration and will be approved and finalised by the HSE in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson added.