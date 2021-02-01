Covid-19 latest: Workplaces asked to review protocols as 1,062 cases and 10 deaths recorded

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has called for workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols as infection levels remain high.

It comes as an additional 10 Covid-related deaths and 1,062 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 45 to 101 years.

It brings the total number of people in the country who have died from Covid-19 to 3,317.

Of the 1,062 new cases, 506 are men and 546 are women. 57% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 41 years old.

There were 137 cases recorded in Cork. The 14-day incidence rate up to January 31 was 408.2 and there were 2,216 cases recorded in Cork in the same period.

As of 2pm today, there were 1,436 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. There have been an additional 38 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Holohan said that while there has been a significant improvement in incidence, he is concerned that it appears to be slowing down “at much too high a level of infection”.

“People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others.

In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

“Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home,” he said.