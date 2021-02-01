Thousands of calls answered by Cork community helpline since start of pandemic 

ALMOST 6,000 calls have been answered by the Cork County Council Community helpline since it was launched last March as the Covid-19 Pandemic started to hit.

Cork County Council Municipal District (MD) Director Niall Healy said the council put in place a structure to coordinate and integrate responses from 27 when the pandemic came at them “like a truck” last March.

A wide range of organisations, both voluntary and statutory, were included in the Covid response team, including Gardaí, HSE, Tusla, An Post, the GAA, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), Alone and the Red Cross.

As well as this the Community Response Forum was supported by the Programme Delivery Group, which every week analyses and assess the trends to the community call helpline looking for gaps and highlighting vulnerabilities.

The helpline, called the ‘Covid-19 Community Call’ ,received 5,728 calls since last March, including 3,278 library requests, where people made use of the County’s book delivery service.

The helpline also took 630 calls from people who needed food or other essential items brought to them. Another 162 calls came in from people requiring prescription drop offs and 66 calls were made in relation to Meals on Wheels.

98% (5,624) of the calls have since been ‘closed’ or dealt with.

For anyone requiring assistant for ‘non-urgent, non-medical’ matters you can call: 1800 805 819, text: 085870 9010 and email: covidsupport@corkcoco.ie. Cork County Council’s Covid-19 Community Call helpline is open from 9am to 5pm, seven days a week.