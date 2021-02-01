Puplic asked to march through March and raise funds for Cork-based Irish Community Rapid Response

Irish Community Rapid Response is calling on the people of Cork to march their way through the month of March and to help raise vital funds for their life-saving services.

Like many organisations, ICRR has felt the impact of Covid-19 on many of its fundraising opportunities.

This March, the ICRR has launched a new initiative to encourage people to keep active while helping to support frontline crew get to emergencies across Ireland by Air Ambulance or Rapid Response Vehicles.

The fundraiser, Marching through March, will see people commit to taking 10,000 steps a day every day for the month, as the team aim to complete a total of 310,000 steps in total.

The Charity Air Ambulance with crew on demonstration at Rathcoole Aerodrome in North Cork.

“We’re asking people to do their 10,000 steps a day so really it’s about people getting out and getting active and there will be a little more daylight in March as well,” said CEO of ICRR, Mícheál Sheridan.

“Like every organisation, Covid has challenged everyone in terms of what would be traditional sources of fundraising. Really, a lot of those aren’t possible at the moment."

Currently, the ICRR has 10 rapid response vehicles, one helicopter and 237 volunteer doctors with a maximum flight time of 30 minutes to anywhere in Munster.

ICRR Volunteer Doctors are equipped with life-saving equipment to assist people who are experiencing a medical emergency during what is known as the ‘Golden Hour’.

The ‘Golden Hour’ refers to the hour after which the incident takes place; and by providing assistance during this crucial time, they are offered the best chance of survival.

The average cost of each Air Ambulance Mission costs an average of €3,500 while the cost to fuel the helicopter every year is about €80,000.

“Our ambition for this year is to stabilize the air ambulance service, stabilize our rapid response vehicle service and obviously as we grow our fundraising, our ambition is to make a Heli air ambulance service available to everyone in the country within 30 minutes,” said Mr Sheridan.

To get involved, visit the Irish Community Rapid Response Facebook page.