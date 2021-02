A MAN is due in court this morning in connection with an assault in Douglas.

Two men were treated in hospital following the incident in Garryduff at around 6am yesterday morning.

The injured men are in their 20s and 60s. They were taken to Cork University Hospital.

A garda spokesperson said: “A male, aged in his 30s was arrested and is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning, 1st February 2021, charged in relation to the incident. Investigations are ongoing.”