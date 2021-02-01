Man arrested and car seized after single vehicle accident in Cork

A MAN was arrested for driving while intoxicated and his car was seized after a single vehicle collision in Conna.

Fermoy gardaí responded to a call yesterday morning about the incident.

A garda spokesman said: “Luckily nobody was hurt on this occasion. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for driving under the influence. He later provided a breath sample at the Garda Station which showed he was over the limit.”

The car was seized as it wasn’t taxed.

The spokesman said: “Never take a risk by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Thankfully, on this occasion, the occupants and other road users were not hurt. Our message is simple - #ArriveAlive.”