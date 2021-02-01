Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 10:26

Man arrested and car seized after single vehicle accident in Cork

Man arrested and car seized after single vehicle accident in Cork

Gardai seized the car involved in a single vehicle collision near Conna because it was not taxed. Photo: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region Facebook page

A MAN was arrested for driving while intoxicated and his car was seized after a single vehicle collision in Conna.

Fermoy gardaí responded to a call yesterday morning about the incident.

A garda spokesman said: “Luckily nobody was hurt on this occasion. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for driving under the influence. He later provided a breath sample at the Garda Station which showed he was over the limit.” 

The car was seized as it wasn’t taxed.

The spokesman said: “Never take a risk by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Thankfully, on this occasion, the occupants and other road users were not hurt. Our message is simple - #ArriveAlive.”

More in this section

Leaving Certificate results Further clarity on Leaving Cert expected tomorrow
MSPs debate child care plans Parents in Cork urged to reach out for support if they have concerns about their child's development 
Coronavirus Europol warning about fake Covid-19 negative certs being targeted at flight passengers
cork garda
Latest: Forensic anthropologist working with investigators to identify remains found in east Cork 

Extra tests carried out on human remains found in Midleton

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

My home Ad