19 Cork primary schools sign up for Junior Entrepreneur Programme

SOME 19 Cork primary schools have signed up for this year’s Junior Entrepreneur Programme (JEP), adapted for online participation due to the pandemic.

JEP is a real-life entrepreneurship skills programme for 5th and 6th class primary children helping them to appreciate their own unique skills and successfully create a real business, working as a class team.

The programme is integrated into several aspects of the school curriculum including English, Maths, Visual Arts, ICT, Drama and SPHE, allowing the teacher to cover the curriculum in a fun and interesting way while developing valuable life skills and introducing children to entrepreneurship as a career choice.

Among the 19 Cork schools that have signed up this year are, Bandon Bridge National School, Clondrohid National School in Macroom, Rochestown Educate Together National School, and Kilmeen National School in Clonakilty.

More than 80,000 children empowered to start business in primary school

JEP is a programme which has empowered more than 80,000 children to start businesses in their primary school classrooms around Ireland since 2010.

Organisers of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme say they have been pleasantly surprised by the number of teachers that got in touch in the last few months to enquire if the programme would run this year.

"Teachers were delighted to hear that the programme would be offered and many of them said their pupils had been talking about it since the start of the year," explained JEP co-founder Marie Lynch.

Schools from all over the island of Ireland who had started on their JEP journey prior to the first lockdown last year submitted their projects to JEP HQ in Killorglin, where the projects were assessed and the work was recognised with certificates of achievement and merit awards.

In 2020, two schools received special recognition.

Timoleague National School’s beautiful 'Winter Willow Wreaths' won the Community Champions award, and Clogheen Kerry Pike National School’s book, Let's Talk About It, highlighting health, fitness and mental health, won the Change Agents award.

The deadline to sign up is February 2. Details are available here.