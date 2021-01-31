Two men from Limerick cold calling to houses in Cork fined for breaching Covid regulations

Two men from Limerick cold calling to houses in a Cork suburb have been fined by Gardaí for breaching Covid regulations.

The men, who were calling to houses in the Douglas area, were issued with fines by local Gardaí for flouting the current travel regulations.

Two men from Limerick cold calling to houses in Cork were fined for breaching Covid regulations. Picture: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region Facebook page.

In a statement today Gardaí said:

"Douglas Gardaí spoke to two men from Limerick carrying out non-essential work on houses in the Douglas area.

"Both were cold calling to houses offering to carry out work.

"Both issued fines for non-essential travel.

"By staying at home and limiting your movements, you will help stop the spread of Covid-19."

On Friday, Gardaí revealed that in excess of 2,400 fines have been issued for non-essential travel by An Garda Síochána to date.