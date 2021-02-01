'Just as the seasons change, this crisis, too, will pass', says President Higgins

On what many people consider the first day of spring, President Michael D Higgins has moved to remind the country that, "just as the seasons change, this crisis, too, will pass".

In a special message to mark Lá Fhéile Bríde, St Brigid’s Day, the President encouraged people to stay the course of Covid-19.

"As we prepare to move into the brighter, warmer days of spring, with the renewed hope that it brings, the reality of the present, the present we share, is that the winter of the Covid pandemic is still upon us, and continues.

"The dark days of the pandemic will continue to challenge us for some time, and while lockdown fatigue is very real and palpable for so many, we must continue our journey within and muster up courage," he said.

"Moving through such moments of darkness, it is important to celebrate the light that comes from our common determination to see out the challenge.

"Just as the seasons change, this crisis, too, will pass.

"As an old Caribbean song puts it ‘time heals everything’. How long it will take, and how high the price is that we will pay for it, depends, to a large extent, on how we react today, and in the weeks ahead," he continued.

President Higgins paid tribute to frontline workers, who continue to put their lives at risk during the pandemic.

"Future generations will recall, I am sure, and feel grateful for, the enormous debt of gratitude we owe to all those workers who have responded to the pandemic with such courage, 'misneach', such care, 'cúram', and with a spirit of solidarity, 'dlúthpháirtíocht'," he said.

He concluded his message by speaking of brighter days to come.

"Spring and springtime offer rebirth, rejuvenation, renewal, resurrection and regrowth. May we all find it.

"So today, on Lá Fhéile Bríde, as we move closer to the Spring Equinox, let us hold firm in solidarity and take solace in the transformations that spring will bring and the joys of summer which, although we still have some distance to travel to them, are surely awaiting us."