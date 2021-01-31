Cork Rail workers line out to pay their final respects to 43-year-old victim of Covid-19

A 43-year-old who died within days of a Covid-19 diagnosis made his last journey through Kent Station yesterday as colleagues lined out to pay their final respects.

Donncha Corcoran had spent more than two decades working with Iarnód Éireann, initially as a chef and later as a train host.

Staff of Irish Rail applaud as the remains of Donncha Corcoran and the funeral cortege passes through Kent Station, Cork City on Saturday. Picture: Larry Cummins

Yesterday his colleagues formed a socially distanced guard of honour at Kent Station following his midday funeral mass at Ballyphehane Church.

Donncha had lived with his father Dinny, sister Linda and niece Jessica in Pouladuff Road before succumbing to heart complications just over a week after a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Speaking to The Echo earlier this week, Kim O'Brien, who was a friend and colleague of Donncha's for more than 20 years, described the human impact of the pandemic.

"We want people to know that this is real," she said.

"It will take you if it wants you and there's no turning back.

"Donncha was more than a number. He was a son, a best friend, a brother and an uncle.

"This was a person who adored his family. He also loved life.

"No matter whose birthday or wedding it was he was the first person on the dance floor.

"It didn't matter who was looking at him, he just loved dancing. Everyone wanted to be in Donncha's company."

A talented sportsman, Donncha was a long-serving member of the Cork Billiards and Snooker Association as well as Blarney Golf Club.

He was to turn 44 next month.

Donncha was the beloved son of the late Peggy and is dearly missed by his father Dinny, brothers Tommy and Bobby and sisters Anne, Helena and Linda.