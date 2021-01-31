Childline calls on families in Cork to ‘Climb for Childline’ this February

Childline is calling on individuals and families in Cork and across the country to get climbing in February to help raise vital funds for the charity.

The national listening service for children, run by the ISPCC, is appealing to the public to get involved with the 'Climb for Childline' challenge, selecting a peak such as Carrauntoohil to walk the equivalent distance locally in the first month of spring.

ISPCC Childline Director of Fundraising and Development, Sarah Joyce, said the charity relies on donations for 90% of its funding.

"As we have learnt, mental health difficulties, family tensions, bullying, abuse and violence and other issues do not disappear in a pandemic – in many cases, they are experienced more acutely than ever before.

"Our service is receiving up to 800 calls, texts and online contacts from children in Cork and across Ireland every day and night.

"We need to make sure we are always here for every child and young person, every day and night. Yet, this is not possible without public support.

"Childline costs €4.2 million to run every year and we rely on donations for 90% of our funding," she said.

"The traditional fundraising activities on which our service relies each year cannot now go ahead, so we must look towards new ways to keep us listening.

"Families and individuals in Cork and across Ireland can make a big difference in helping to make sure no child or young person has to face their difficulties alone this year.

"That’s why we’re calling on people of all ages to make February the month they take on the ‘Climb for Childline' challenge.

"Make great memories, while making a difference – all from the comfort of your own home or local area.

"It couldn’t be easier to get involved: simply pick a peak or distance of your choice, share the goal with your family, teammates or climb solo and create a Facebook donation page to help you smash your target.

"Your support will be a part of every call, text and online chat Childline answers this year and beyond," she continued.

To start your challenge today, or find out more, click here.