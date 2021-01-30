More Covid cases reported in January than throughout 2020; 105 new cases announced in Cork

More cases of Covid-19 have been reported this month than throughout the entirety of 2020, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health has stated.

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1,414 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland, 105 of which are in Cork, as of midnight last night.

An additional 79 Covid-19 related deaths have also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today, 78 of which occurred in January.

Commenting, Dr Tony Holohan said there have now been over 100,000 cases in Ireland this month.

He appealed to the public to stay the course of Covid-19 and to comply with the Covid-19 regulations and guidelines.

"We have experienced over 1,000 deaths and more than 100,000 cases in January 2021.

"We have reported more cases in one month than we experienced throughout 2020. This shows just how quickly this disease can spread and how much it can impact public health.

"The efforts by all of the population in following the basic public health advice has seen us reduce the incidence of the disease very rapidly compared to most countries in Europe.

"Despite the recent, significant decrease in cases, there remains a level of infection in the population which is double that seen at the peak of incidence last October.

"The next few weeks need to see us maintain compliance with all of the measures that are in place so that we can get to levels of the disease that are as low as possible," he said.

Of the confirmed new cases there are 608 in Dublin, 105 in Cork, 96 in Galway, 65 in Meath, 59 in Donegal and the remaining 481 cases are spread across all other counties.

667 are men and 742 are women, with 59% are under 45 years of age.

As of 2pm today, 1,492 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU.

There were 55 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

So far there have been a total of 195,303 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and a total of 3,292 Covid-19 related deaths.