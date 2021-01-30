Gardaí issue 16 fines in one day for house parties in Cork and elsewhere in the country

Gardaí issued 16 fines in the space of just 24 hours earlier this week after breaking up house parties in locations across the country.

Parties were interrupted by officers in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Kilkenny/Carlow all on Thursday.

The fine for organising a house party is €500 and attending a house party is €150.

In addition, Gardaí can issue a fine of €500 for organising other relevant events as per the public health regulations.

In a statement issued yesterday, Gardaí also pointed out that attendees of parties and other such events could also be fined for non-essential travel.

"As attending a party is non-essential travel – even if it is in your neighbour’s house - Gardaí also have the option of issuing the €100 non-essential travel fine to anyone going to or from a party," they said.

Non-essential travel

More than 2,400 fines have been issued for non-essential travel by An Garda Síochána to date.

Nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country continue this weekend, along with checkpoints on access roads to airports and ports to check on whether people travelling to these locations – in private vehicles or on bus services – are undertaking an essential journey.

An Garda Síochána has also to date issued 63 fines for the non-wearing of face masks in certain locations with the vast majority of these being in retail premises.

People are advised that under public health regulations they must wear a face mask in retail premises.

Gardaí say they are continuing with a graduated policing response to supporting public health regulations and guidelines in line with their tradition of policing by consent.

This has seen Gardaí engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

Gardaí appeal to the public to stay at home

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said the vast majority of people are complying with the regulations.

"The vast majority of people are continuing to play their part in tackling the spread of Covid-19.

"They are staying home, only making essential journeys, and exercising within 5km of their homes.

"We appreciate the sacrifices they are making and we ask them to keep it up," he said.

"However, there are still some people putting themselves their loved ones, their friends, and their neighbours at risk of getting Covid-19 by not adhering to the regulations.

"People are dying from Covid-19. People are seriously ill.

"Our brave doctors, nurses, medical staff and other front-line workers are putting their lives on the line to protect others. They need our support and they deserve our respect. The best way of doing this is to stay home.

"People should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. "Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home," he continued.