Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 11:51

Cork weather: Met Éireann warns of risk of localised flooding

Female pedestrian passing over St Patrick's Bridge, Cork. A weather advisory for the entire country remains in effect until midnight tomorrow, with wet and windy conditions forecast by Met Éireann. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

A weather advisory for the entire country remains in effect until midnight tomorrow, with wet and windy conditions forecast by Met Éireann.

The national forecaster has said these unsettled conditions bring a "risk of localised flooding".

The advisory was issued at 2pm yesterday and came into effect at 10pm last night.

Today is set to be a dull but mostly dry day in Cork, with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in "fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds".

However, heavy rain will return tomorrow.

Highest temperatures will be between 5 to 9 degrees in "moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds".

This unsettled weather looks set to continue into next week.

