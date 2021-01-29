Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 22:01

Food and drinks bill row resulted in gardaí being called

Food and drinks bill row resulted in gardaí being called

A row over a food and drinks bill at Bishopstown Bar saw a man getting abusive to staff and to gardaí who were called to the scene.

Liam Heylin

A row over a food and drinks bill at Bishopstown Bar saw a man getting abusive to staff and to gardaí who were called to the scene.

James Crowley of 223 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour on December 13 2020 at Bishopstown Bar.

However, solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that even though Crowley had a bad record for those kind of offences he had made a fantastic turn around in his life in the past two years.

He said this was a slip by Crowley, 37, after having four pints during a work gathering. Mr Buttimer said that the defendant had been doing exceptionally well in getting work and re-engaging with his family.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would make an exception because of the efforts being made by the accused man and he imposed a three-month suspended jail term on him at Cork District Court.

More in this section

Emergency services personnel involved in dramatic rescue in Cork Emergency services personnel involved in dramatic rescue in Cork
People, homosexuality, same-sex marriage, gay and love concept - close up of happy male gay couple hugging and holding rainbow f Fermoy makes international impact as Polish town backtracks on LGBT stance
Coronavirus Covid latest: 48 deaths & 1,254 cases notified
cork court
Cork Healthy Cities Action Plan to be launched next week

Cork Healthy Cities Action Plan to be launched next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

My home Ad