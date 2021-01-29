Food and drinks bill row resulted in gardaí being called

A row over a food and drinks bill at Bishopstown Bar saw a man getting abusive to staff and to gardaí who were called to the scene.

James Crowley of 223 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour on December 13 2020 at Bishopstown Bar.

However, solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that even though Crowley had a bad record for those kind of offences he had made a fantastic turn around in his life in the past two years.

He said this was a slip by Crowley, 37, after having four pints during a work gathering. Mr Buttimer said that the defendant had been doing exceptionally well in getting work and re-engaging with his family.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would make an exception because of the efforts being made by the accused man and he imposed a three-month suspended jail term on him at Cork District Court.