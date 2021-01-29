Covid latest: 48 deaths & 1,254 cases notified

48 additional deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified today, 45 of which occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 30-99 years.

There has been a total of 3,214 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday January 28, the HPSC has been notified of 1,254 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 193,892 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today there are 437 in Dublin, 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,518 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. There have been 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.