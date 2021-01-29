Man who threatened to stab his father granted bail

A District Judge said he was very concerned about the safety of a family where it was alleged that a young man took out a carving knife and made threats at home.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the case had a domestic background and he was concerned about the safety of the family.

Detective Garda Liam Lynch arrested the 20-year-old and brought him before Cork District Court.

It was alleged that the young man produced a carving knife and threatened to stab his father with it and burn down the family home.

Det. Garda Lynch said, “The knife allegedly used to make the treat was still at the scene when we arrived. He (the accused) was asleep on the couch.”

Det. Garda Lynch objected to bail being granted to the young man and said there was a possibility of interference with witnesses by the accused and that he had an alcohol addiction which resulted in bad decision making by the defendant.

During cross-examination of the detective by defence solicitor Frank Buttimer it emerged that the full extent of the alleged threat was that he allegedly threatened to stab his father in the neck and slit his throat with the carving knife.

The young man said he was out of his senses at the time. He said he was about to get treatment for his alcohol problem and would have gone into treatment already but for Covid-19 restrictions.

He said he would not drink if he was given bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher said although the court was concerned about the case, bail would be granted to the accused.

Conditions require him to sign daily at Anglesea garda station, stay away from the family home which is in a Cork city suburb, stay of intoxicants and keep a curfew to be at an alternative address every night from 9pm until 8am.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions on the charge of production of a weapon in the course of a dispute. Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until February 11.