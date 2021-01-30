Batteries being stolen from speed sensors in Cork villages

VANDALS are robbing the batteries from speed sensors signs in villages just outside Cork city on a regular basis, councillor Michael Looney told Gardaí at a recent community policing meeting held at County Hall this week.

Speed monitoring signs are being ripped open and the batteries stolen in areas such as Cloghroe, Waterloo, Donoughmore and Tower repeatedly, the Macroom councillor said.

Mr Looney said it was a huge problem that had happened two or three times in these areas.

“These speed signs, are in some cases, the only signs in rural Ireland bar the sign going into the village and they are a great deterrent."

The Fianna Fáil councillor said the batteries are worth very little for scrap and it was thought the culprits are using the slow release batteries for lamping which is a method of hunting at night.

Mr Looney said it was not a solution to keep putting batteries in the signs. “We can’t keep putting batteries in them, it is a huge problem, they have to be recalibrated every time.”

Chief superintendent Barry McPolin it was something the Gardai were aware of.

“Our crime prevention officers are aware of it. They are getting advice on how to stop it occurring. We will see what we can do.

Chief Supt McPolin agreed that monitoring speed is crucial especially in small rural village and said the cost of replacing these batteries far outweighs the sale value of them in scrap.

“We will keep a close eye on it. They are very vulnerable items of equipment, perhaps we could talk to Cork County Council on how best to deal with it.”

Another reoccurring issue raised at the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting was the debate around opening a 24/7 Garda station in Carrigaline.