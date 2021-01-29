Covid-19 in Cork: New data shows reduction in cases in across the county

FOUR local electoral areas (LEAs) across Cork have recorded a 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 cases that is higher than the national incidence rate per 100,000 population, while there has been a decrease in the number of confirmed cases in each area.

According to figures published on the Covid-19 Data Hub, in the 14-day period from 12 to 25 January, the Cork City North West LEA saw the highest number of cases with 379 reported.

However, this is down from 671 cases in the 14-day period prior.

The Covid-19 Data Hub provides figures on the 14-day incidences rates of Covid-19 per 1000,000 population by each LEA.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population for Ireland up to 25 January is 721.1.

The hub shows that in the 14 days to January 25, the North West LEA, the 14-day incidence rate is currently 943.1, down from 1669.7.

In the 14-day period from January 12-25, Cork South East saw the most significant reduction in case numbers, with 353 cases compared to 944 in the last available figures.

The 14-day incidence rate (IR) in the area dropped from 2206.5 last week to 825.1 this week.

In the North East LEA, the 14-day case number down from 707 to 365 and the 14-day incidence rate decreased from 1676.6 to 865.6.

The South West LEA saw 329 cases compared to 821 last week and the IR went from 1745 to 699.3 while in the South-Central LEA cases reduced from 663 to 276 causing the IR to go from 1714.6 to 713.8.

Commuter towns

The trend of reducing cases continued in commuter towns.

Carrigaline saw a drop from 470 cases to 188 and the IR decreased from 1337.5 to 535, which is lower than the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population for Ireland.

In Cobh, the 14-day case number went from 423 to 168 and the IR went from 1239.9 to 492.4.

In Mallow, the number of cases reported decreased from 358 to 190 and the IR went from 1227.8 to 651.6.

In Fermoy, cases went from 513 to 261 and the IR went from 1409.1 to 716.9 which is just slightly below the national IR.

Midleton saw a decrease in the number of cases reported in the 14-day period, from 416 last week to 263 this week and the IR went from 915 to 578.8.

Across the county, Macroom and Skibbereen LEA saw decreases in the number of cases reported in the last 14 days, with the lowest IR in Macroom.

Macroom went from 388 cases to 178 with the IR decreasing from 1053.1 to 483.1 while Skibbereen saw the cases decreasing from 443 to 189 and the IR going from 1463 to 624.2.

Bandon/Kinsale cases went from 634 to 314 and the IR went from 1701.1 to 842.5.

Bantry/West Cork had the lowest number of cases with 134 cases compared to 306 in the last 14-day cycle and the IR went down from 1364.6 but remains below the national rate, at 597.6.

Finally, Kanturk saw a decrease in cases, from 246 to 154 with the IR moving from 986.6 to 617.6.